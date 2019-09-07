Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Prologis (PLD) Stake by $3.54 Million; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Value Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Holding by $10.70 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 49,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 868,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47M, up from 818,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 541,847 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tekla Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Slate Path Limited Partnership reported 480,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 474,582 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 651,939 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fosun Limited invested in 48,300 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 50 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 17,664 shares. Moreover, Bb Biotech Ag has 3.83% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 16,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 683 Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 326,000 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 199,343 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 3.48 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 1.59M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.04M shares. The California-based Tcw Group has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 21,348 shares. 130,345 were accumulated by Us Bank & Trust De. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 150,005 shares. Washington National Bank has invested 0.64% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported 1.94 million shares. Apg Asset Us, a New York-based fund reported 24.91 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Westpac owns 841,482 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 30,586 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Limited has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

