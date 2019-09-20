Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Stake in Best Buy (BBY) by $434,907; Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position Held by Sandhill Capital Partners Llc

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 286,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98M, up from 280,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 1.33M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 672,799 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

