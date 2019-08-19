Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $8.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Its Position by $499,500

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 195,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.53 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 71,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 239,666 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 51,600 shares to 196,600 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.13 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,855 were reported by Miller Howard Investments Inc. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,407 shares. Aull And Monroe Corp invested in 17,826 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 717 shares stake. Concorde Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.16% or 2,170 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc has invested 0.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 8,038 shares. Greatmark accumulated 2.86% or 81,287 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everett Harris Company Ca invested 2.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pension Ser has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Corporation In reported 7,235 shares stake. Da Davidson & owns 116,460 shares. Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 3,513 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 10,157 shares to 29,597 shares, valued at $51.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,257 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation invested in 0.63% or 3.66 million shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru holds 59,404 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Samlyn Cap Llc has 0.9% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 14,015 are owned by Saybrook Nc. Legacy Prtn Inc owns 82,791 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.17M shares. City Company holds 2.15% or 162,951 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.57% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kidder Stephen W reported 0.37% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 319,470 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 470,042 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

