Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) as Market Value Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $570,000 as Valuation Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 381,430 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 83,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 276,302 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, down from 359,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 398,690 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,045 shares to 104,032 shares, valued at $47.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 18,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fjarde Ap accumulated 78,132 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv owns 338,961 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 1.26% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 87,867 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,560 shares. Salem Counselors holds 809 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 200 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.12% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5.27M shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.34% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 523,177 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bank Of America De accumulated 2.63 million shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 34,100 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 18,784 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has 6,749 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Citizens Bankshares And Tru holds 6,476 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 193,379 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.18% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 995,221 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 987,473 shares. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 3,052 are held by Intl Ca. Virtu reported 1,783 shares. Stifel has 0.13% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 391,266 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 5,641 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd holds 0.83% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 108,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.13% or 5.50M shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 5.83 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.