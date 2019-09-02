Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Lifted by Miller Investment Management Lp

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 72,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 284,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.84 million, down from 357,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,180 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $186.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Limited Company invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd holds 3,651 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 1.08% or 309,167 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited holds 2,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 610 were reported by Archford Strategies Llc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 6.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co invested in 5,066 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 6,797 shares. Stephens Ar has 48,562 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 1,353 shares. Mitchell owns 17,291 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,000 shares. Sei Invs has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 622,708 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).