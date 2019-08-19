Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $7.65 Million; Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Raised Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.97 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 82,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 434,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 516,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 535,248 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial –

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 263,804 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $84.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com published article titled: "Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer's West Market – Business Wire", Prnewswire.com published: "McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire" on August 14, 2019. Globenewswire.com published article: "NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Ltd Llc has 3,527 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank Tru reported 414 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 5.34 million shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 4,075 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 36,206 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 61,327 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 8,816 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,240 shares. 30,755 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 98,265 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Partners reported 0.18% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 18,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based New Vernon Limited has invested 4.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 37,046 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 5,627 shares to 23,886 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,041 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news: Benzinga.com released: "Cramer's 'Playbook' For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published article: "Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published article titled: "Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,199 shares. Ent Financial Ser Corporation holds 917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 2,046 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 17,876 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Management. Field Main Bank owns 8,445 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated reported 4,143 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.02% or 230 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 947 shares. Glynn Management Lc owns 278,983 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com owns 4,172 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs has invested 2.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,506 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,230 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio.