Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $3.20 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Rose, Thiel Macro Lowered by $4.90 Million Its Holding

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.56M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 18,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,615 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.73M, down from 216,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 147,631 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $101.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.07M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 153,378 shares. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,934 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Qs Ltd holds 2,944 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 94,718 shares. Growth Mgmt Lp holds 0.51% or 170,000 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 919,106 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 60,226 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 86,453 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,219 shares. James Inv holds 0.1% or 31,510 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 12,502 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 646 shares. Jhl Group Limited Liability Company holds 85,000 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar saw “choppiness” in Q1 but sees housing market improving – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.