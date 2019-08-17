Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Has Upped by $9.48 Million as Shares Declined; Checchi Capital Advisers Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 160,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11M, up from 918,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.72 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 6.96M shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 44,690 shares. Regions stated it has 12,227 shares. Davenport & Co Llc invested in 0% or 5,370 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability reported 106,655 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 4,807 are held by Nbt Savings Bank N A New York. Fincl Service accumulated 1,225 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 250,899 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 165 shares. Moreover, Inv House Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,575 shares. Girard Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 74,999 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 9,591 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 3.67 million shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 302,725 shares to 690,501 shares, valued at $38.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,597 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,976 shares to 81,624 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,917 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,777 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 18,641 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,948 shares stake. Va owns 24,786 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Sit Inv Associates owns 133,460 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has 237,972 shares. 3,325 were reported by Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sns Finance Grp has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Invsts Ser holds 30,586 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Lc holds 0.58% or 44,735 shares.