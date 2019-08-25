Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Trimmed by $10.89 Million; Payden & Rygel Raised Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $4.17 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 30,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 314,382 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.10 million, down from 344,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 80,459 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $62.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 147,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 26.46M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiaa Cref Lc accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru holds 5,473 shares. Firsthand Inc owns 4.65% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 35,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 8,446 were reported by Tower Research Ltd (Trc). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com owns 3,117 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated accumulated 0.98% or 687,315 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tcw invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 82,544 shares. Raymond James Finance has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 18,953 shares or 0.37% of the stock. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.75% or 3,812 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 230,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,969 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 19,165 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Capital Management holds 1.68% or 95,898 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 141,604 shares. Rampart Invest Co Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 57,924 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Regions Corp invested in 1.04M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.58% or 68,527 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Co has 0.65% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 8,698 shares. 17,445 were reported by L S Advsrs. Mcdonald Invsts Ca reported 0.04% stake. Massachusetts Finance Serv Co Ma has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.47% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 67,575 shares.