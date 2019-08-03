Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Investure Has Increased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Declined

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 195,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.53 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 83,054 shares to 276,302 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,677 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

