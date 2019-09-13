Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Trimmed by $2.04 Million as Shares Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Stake In Oasis Pete New (OAS) Was Increased

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.535. About 2.58 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 17,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 456,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.72 million, down from 474,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 409,175 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43,040 shares to 695,325 shares, valued at $95.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 10,595 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.04% or 2,450 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 18,113 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Gp invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 67,766 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Creative Planning holds 91,063 shares. 1,300 were reported by Css Lc Il. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,788 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,162 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 10,492 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,060 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 585,725 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 24.68 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 318,104 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 33,064 shares. Weiss Multi reported 20,197 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.02% or 43,561 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 80,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 145,126 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 40,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 69,999 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited owns 358,173 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pine Brook Road Advisors LP holds 9.64 million shares. American Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 727,213 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.