Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Nike (NKE) Raised by $12.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Marshall & Sullivan Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $373,415 as Stock Value Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 147,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.23 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 3.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.28. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 51,288 shares to 288,034 shares, valued at $35.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 414,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,153 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.81 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

