Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted by $6.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,944 shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 100,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.85M, up from 962,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78M shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV

Since March 22, 2019, it had 108 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.98 million activity. $29,059 worth of stock was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.06% or 2,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 200 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 42 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtn Llc invested 0.51% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Key (Cayman) Limited owns 1,300 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 8,206 shares. Mad River Invsts reported 57,120 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 625 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Brown Advisory holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 1,768 shares. Amp Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 6,885 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has 0.02% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 828 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Limited Co owns 4,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advsr Corp accumulated 0.37% or 535,154 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Llc has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Smith Salley Assoc holds 0.49% or 48,591 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wetherby Asset Management owns 43,649 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 38,087 shares. Mariner holds 0.11% or 132,984 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jolley Asset Limited Company has 2.68% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 61,848 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 178,830 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.3% or 1.07 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.15% or 236,032 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Company holds 0.24% or 6,466 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 79,780 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 46,685 shares to 527,240 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,817 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

