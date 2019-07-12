Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Increased as Stock Rose; As Century Casinos (CNTY) Market Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 53,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,509 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.14 million, up from 226,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 1.03 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 437,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, down from 546,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 102,941 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY)

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own If Full-Scale Trade War With China Breaks Out – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Water Works Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Rech And has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca reported 2.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3,287 are owned by Frontier Invest Mgmt. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0.04% or 97,904 shares in its portfolio. 3.75 million are held by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 45,227 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambiar Ltd Co holds 0.85% or 343,394 shares. 8,470 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 745 were accumulated by Arrow Corp. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 17,743 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.08% stake. National Pension Service has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 94,897 shares to 464,525 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 84,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,183 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.06M for 32.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 17,776 shares to 69,936 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 53,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.