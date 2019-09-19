Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $470,400 as Stock Value Declined; As Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Market Value Declined, Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Position by $371,611

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 2.28 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 250,862 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, down from 260,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 56,915 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 148,541 shares to 150,474 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 82,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 99,466 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Architects accumulated 1,119 shares. Sanders Capital Lc accumulated 23.93M shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.17% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 951,882 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.37% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 364,780 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 471,769 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 568,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 365,217 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 142,054 shares. Fruth Mngmt owns 9,361 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 582,369 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 224,516 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 22,876 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 128,881 shares. 82,455 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.17 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 9.03 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27,879 shares to 125,819 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).