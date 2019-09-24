Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Holding in Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) by $1.53 Million; Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $412,137

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 152,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.62M, up from 150,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $225.3. About 3.58M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 95,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 2.45M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 100,976 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $71.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “People’s United (PBCT) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “People’s United Bank Establishes New Lender Finance Team as it Expands ABL Specialty Business – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “People’s United Financial (PBCT) To Acquire BSB Bancorp (BLMT) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About People’s United Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upcoming 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.61 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,192 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

