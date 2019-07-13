Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered By $71.55 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Hrt Financial Cut Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stake by 90.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 95,698 shares as Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 10,244 shares with $66,000 value, down from 105,942 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corporation now has $2.46B valuation. It closed at $6.69 lastly. It is down 1.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Barry John F bought $638,880 worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Visa Inc stake by 16,200 shares to 18,000 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 501,690 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt reported 338,541 shares. Timber Hill Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 72,531 are owned by Creative Planning. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 72,540 shares. Essex Financial Services invested in 32,811 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 2,164 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs has invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 500 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 189,761 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 160,841 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 25,300 shares. Millennium Mngmt owns 14,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Lc accumulated 67,505 shares. 5,513 were reported by Synovus Fincl.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

