Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted By $15.35 Million Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 18.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 83,441 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 524,649 shares with $96.68M value, up from 441,208 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $116.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -3.40% below currents $295.81 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. See W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $258.0000 New Target: $276.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $291.0000 295.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $312.0000 291.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $260 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $273.0000 258.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $320.0000 310.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $309 New Target: $316 Maintain

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $16.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $295.81. About 232,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 38,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 20,032 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 350 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). House Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Trexquant Inv L P stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 43,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas-based Tctc Liability has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.17% or 5,089 shares. National Pension Serv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Parametric Associates Ltd owns 0.07% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 317,141 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 110 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.01% or 10,261 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Happy With W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) 5.2% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 5,900 shares to 153,944 valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 16,264 shares and now owns 153,563 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 11.04% above currents $194.08 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19800 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $20600 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1.10 million were reported by Beutel Goodman And Communications Ltd. 3,542 are held by Smithfield Trust. Ironwood Fin Limited Co reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm owns 896,134 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. 7,819 are held by Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability Company. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 2,657 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,881 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.8% or 62,525 shares. Valueworks Lc owns 41,086 shares for 4.99% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 693 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 0.17% or 6,499 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.46% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).