Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); Dock Street Asset Management Position in Msci (MSCI) Trimmed by $722,898 as Market Value Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 57,819 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 61,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 345,090 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 106,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 652,285 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01M, up from 546,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.