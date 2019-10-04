Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increases Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed Holding by $5.55 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 39,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 250,799 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, up from 211,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 252,670 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 1.79 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 44,552 shares to 140,163 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,305 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares to 100,850 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

