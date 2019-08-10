Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increases Position in V F (VFC); Regents Of The University Of California Continues to Hold Position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 78,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 329,187 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61 million, up from 250,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,775 shares to 740,257 shares, valued at $80.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,814 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Indiana & Invest Mngmt has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 10,237 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 12,507 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Commerce invested in 19,125 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 324,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Choate holds 16,124 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Vision Mgmt owns 11,042 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 44,964 are owned by Duncker Streett & Inc. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Hawaii-based National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Utd Fire Gp Incorporated stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Clark Capital holds 0.65% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 314,854 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 776 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 32,059 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,285 shares. Moreover, Covington Investment Advsrs has 0.8% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,346 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 897,026 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moody Bank Trust Division has 65,026 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.20 million shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.65% or 32,414 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested in 0.16% or 13,988 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 40,980 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 523 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 155,420 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.95% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roundview Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 20,076 shares.

