Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $894,400

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 289,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.11 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 3.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 4.38M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 56,077 shares to 275,759 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,234 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 212,653 shares to 508,019 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.