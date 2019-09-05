Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Raised by $17.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Diversified Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $613,272

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 408,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85 million shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 61.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,609 are held by Cleararc. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zuckerman Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 15,762 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,095 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability owns 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 242,840 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16 shares. Essex Svcs Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,701 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.36M shares. Hamel Associates holds 0.76% or 38,950 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1.59 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guardian invested in 0.63% or 16,650 shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Com has 0.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,066 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct invested in 1.33% or 1.59M shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 1.46 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 290,962 shares to 307,953 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,622 shares to 29,577 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,950 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davidson Advisors, Montana-based fund reported 201,437 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 25,767 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 28,033 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 31,626 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 38,282 are owned by Laffer. Northstar Invest Advsrs Llc owns 74,111 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com accumulated 67,331 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Osborne Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amg Tru Bancshares has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markston Interest Ltd accumulated 83,221 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,711 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 7,692 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.