Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Holding In Prologis (PLD) Was Boosted; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holds Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 49,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 868,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47 million, up from 818,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 301.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 947,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.37M, up from 314,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Tremblant Capital Gp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0.19% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). British Columbia Invest accumulated 106,819 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 71,873 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 387,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hodges Cap invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Winslow Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.51% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 28,734 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 40,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 33,152 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 91 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

