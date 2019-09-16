Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Revlon (REV) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 250,862 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, down from 260,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 633,673 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 147,349 shares traded or 10.11% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Revlon Inc (REV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revlon Looks Fairly Valued After Its Recent Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “REV Group to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revlon to explore strategic options – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mittleman Brothers Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 13,568 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 6,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 297 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 3,049 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 436,505 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 1,896 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 7,770 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 10,629 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 124,787 shares. American International Group Inc reported 4,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 13,596 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 122,304 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $218.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 39,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59M for 9.05 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.