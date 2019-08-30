Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 12,090 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 158,725 shares with $26.28M value, down from 170,815 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $71.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.89. About 411,716 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 19.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold NOW Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Limited Com owns 5,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cls Ltd Llc reported 579,500 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 162,136 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 11.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Inc has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Com has 392,282 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 91,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 172,700 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.19M shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Co stated it has 2 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 801,922 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 101,629 shares. Bragg Advsr has 1,931 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.26M shares. Moody Retail Bank Division invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 80,703 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Da Davidson Commerce holds 2,365 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca accumulated 0.01% or 1,240 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 1,836 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hl Services Ltd reported 0.02% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp has invested 0% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 4,670 are held by Strategic Advisors Limited Liability.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity. Another trade for 16,140 shares valued at $3.23 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.