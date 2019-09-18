Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $2.10 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $77.12 Million as Stock Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 11,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 170,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16M, up from 158,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $191.86. About 92,226 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 17,429 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 46,000 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2,122 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 78,029 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 24,766 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 43,002 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Stifel Corporation invested in 17,146 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Strs Ohio owns 10,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 184,629 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 55,480 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 230,086 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fiduciary holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,357 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $170.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 73,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,143 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

