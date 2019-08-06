Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake By $1.99 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 749 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 894 sold and decreased stock positions in Johnson & Johnson. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten equity positions decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 38,995 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 340,304 shares with $17.58 million value, up from 301,309 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 4.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodhaven Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.99% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 254,473 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 26,700 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated. Moors & Cabot reported 17,956 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co holds 81,999 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 188,575 shares. Invest Advisors accumulated 23,785 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 42,294 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 319,445 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 9,725 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Lc reported 448 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset reported 52,643 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 15,349 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 5.37 million shares worth $265.23M. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 231,409 shares to 4,500 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 17,749 shares and now owns 279,681 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 5.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.