Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $3.44 Million; Cadence Capital Management Decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding as Shares Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 41,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.54M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 19,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.58M shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 48,183 shares to 322,004 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 54,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.69 million for 7.95 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 2,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 393,349 shares. The New York-based Mrj Capital has invested 2.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 198 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp holds 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 24,143 shares. First owns 7,002 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 15,876 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2.94M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,548 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 172,636 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co owns 9,913 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 27,929 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,157 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World stated it has 217,972 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.75% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 127,448 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Gam Ag reported 21,535 shares. Acadian Asset accumulated 470,350 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Gladius Management LP holds 1,829 shares. Saratoga Research And Investment invested 3.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 295,535 shares. Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 9,237 shares. Westend Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Ohio-based Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 180,495 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% or 9,788 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,897 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,461 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $31.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 29,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Investors Will Know Whether Starbucks Has Finally Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.