Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $21.62 Million as Stock Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Holding in Dominion Energy (Put) (D) as Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.88M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 260,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 3.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.55 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 2.93M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Old Point And Fin Service N A accumulated 53,291 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 32,674 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 10,591 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 41,400 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Com Of Virginia Va reported 181,570 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 63,814 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Covington Investment Advsr Inc has 40,816 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,100 shares. 478,944 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.93 million shares. Wade G W & reported 2,756 shares stake. Cypress Capital Grp holds 45,804 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $927.95 million for 17.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 1.91 million shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 23.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc stated it has 159,182 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc reported 35,648 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 0.9% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.96% or 1.34M shares. Leisure Cap Management has 13,243 shares. 106,947 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Ltd. Beutel Goodman & Ltd has 553,753 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Llc holds 27,721 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 26,258 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 275,363 were reported by Davis R M. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Commercial Bank & has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adirondack Tru reported 10,561 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 12,942 shares to 181,718 shares, valued at $30.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

