Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $12.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Symphony Asset Management Holds Stake in Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 401.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 24,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 6,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $145.04. About 467,609 shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 106,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 652,285 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01 million, up from 546,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 2.21 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 5,415 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 9,676 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 35 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.24 million shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 159,051 shares. Fort LP owns 0.3% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,336 shares. Interest Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ubs Oconnor Limited Company holds 30,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv owns 2,942 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Brinker Cap has invested 0.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 135,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $44.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 191,415 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,681 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Limited Ca has 0.43% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Waddell Reed Fin has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Field & Main Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 2.90M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 118,714 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 345 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 46,560 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 4,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tru Inv Lc holds 1.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 13,555 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.16% stake. Interocean Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 59,527 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 686,111 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.