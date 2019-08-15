Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $181.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 474,733 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.33 million, up from 411,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 729,675 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stericycle Shares Fall on Disappointing 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,935 shares to 332,564 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 76,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,576 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pennsylvania Tru reported 75,602 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Bell Bankshares accumulated 0.45% or 15,990 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,007 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 9,549 shares. Frontier Inv Management invested in 2,879 shares. L S invested in 72,022 shares. Nordea Ab has 2.94M shares. Ipswich Inv Management has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Dumont & Blake Invest Llc has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,299 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 203,433 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,759 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 24,276 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,839 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.25% or 84,237 shares. Royal London Asset reported 1.16 million shares. Bridges Management reported 126,707 shares. 740,176 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Montag A & Associates accumulated 0.07% or 4,573 shares. Blair William And Il reported 312,292 shares. Capital Guardian Trust owns 624,437 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 16.80 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Eastern Bancorp invested in 0.95% or 85,183 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meritage has 61,792 shares. Convergence Prns invested in 0.18% or 4,978 shares. Stifel owns 851,086 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 143,642 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 50,374 shares.