Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $140.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Wex (WEX) Holding Held by Timessquare Capital Management Llc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 113,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 557,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.99 million, up from 443,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.02. About 400,096 shares traded or 41.32% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,349 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.99 million, down from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 259,527 shares to 318,477 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peoples Ser Corporation holds 1.79% or 59,188 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,216 shares. Btim holds 0.07% or 87,376 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has 0.93% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,919 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 23,288 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability holds 52,532 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Field And Main Commercial Bank reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Churchill Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.21% or 120,399 shares. Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Franklin Resources stated it has 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Personal Cap Corp holds 0.47% or 708,975 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.09% or 381,220 shares. Reaves W H Communication reported 1.95 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,302 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 30,950 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 8,132 shares. Eagle Asset Inc, Florida-based fund reported 176,291 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,792 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 3.84 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 7,444 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,005 shares stake. Endeavour Capital Advisors stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 6,225 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 11,167 shares. 1,427 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.18% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 93,595 shares to 765,490 shares, valued at $101.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Foods Group C by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,250 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc.