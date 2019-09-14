Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Stock Price Declined; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 212,895 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 27,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 248,395 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.46M, down from 275,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.15 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 133,562 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Communication accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc reported 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ok holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Asset Management One Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 12,894 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 301 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 111,030 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fin invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,109 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 3,400 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,748 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,469 shares to 115,501 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,451 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Management accumulated 0.03% or 6,007 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 88,353 shares. Next Fin Group Inc reported 1,479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 690 shares. 144 are owned by Kings Point Capital. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 1.45% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 78,077 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,179 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 4,481 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & Com holds 0.18% or 33,301 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.08% or 132,264 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Liberty Cap Inc invested in 1.99% or 29,482 shares. Opus Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,605 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 180,382 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

