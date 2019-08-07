Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Stock Value Declined; Sankaty Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $2.96 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 8,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 354,834 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, down from 363,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 3.96 million shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.35% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 52,800 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co. 1.02M are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 87,195 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank owns 11,311 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 418,398 shares. 2,170 were accumulated by Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Qs Invsts, New York-based fund reported 111,896 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4,000 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bank & Trust Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 6.21M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 523,477 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Associate Incorporated has invested 8.16% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 9,690 shares. Ruffer Llp has 45,798 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,036 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 11,125 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 609 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 93,990 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust Com reported 1,400 shares stake. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0% stake. First Manhattan stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts reported 305,959 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 12.73 million are held by State Street. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,320 shares. Md Sass Services Inc holds 3.23% or 413,192 shares in its portfolio.

