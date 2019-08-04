Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $9.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 83,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 276,302 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, down from 359,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.12M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 1,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 9,630 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,717 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ally Fincl accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3.86 million are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited. Oarsman Cap accumulated 6,289 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Private Tru Communication Na holds 0.49% or 9,498 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leuthold Grp reported 47,007 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.24% or 56,097 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 2,428 shares stake. Stifel has 1.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,450 shares. Central State Bank And Co invested in 24,315 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Green Valley Limited Co stated it has 6.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 22,359 shares to 3,438 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41,756 shares to 587,027 shares, valued at $45.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 37,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 115,000 shares. State Street invested in 0.1% or 11.70M shares. Montag A Associates holds 18,415 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 0.54% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates reported 2,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.14 million were reported by Invesco. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 9,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 15,166 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 0.3% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,091 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 26,322 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 415,869 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 137,220 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Smithfield Trust Com holds 1.53% or 125,300 shares.