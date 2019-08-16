Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $83.55 Million as Share Price Rose; Boston Family Office Position In Idexx Labs (IDXX) Was Has Boosted

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 582,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 1,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 25,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $273.07. About 292,182 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares to 57,790 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,703 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,349 shares to 243,185 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

