Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $57.62 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $534,929

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 98.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 231,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 235,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 10,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 86,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson and Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) CEO Vince Forlenza on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson: Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Growth But An Unhealthy Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 56,837 shares to 542,774 shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 417,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 970 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Atwood Palmer Inc has 1.75% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,485 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 115 were reported by Pinnacle Prtnrs. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 0.23% or 2,820 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,655 shares. 237,324 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Benedict Advsrs reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tt Intl holds 1.16% or 44,029 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dakota Wealth holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,013 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 832,129 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.43 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,171 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 44,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,004 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,888 shares. Moreover, Summit Limited has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,900 shares. The California-based Ssi has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Com has 2.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 53,953 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,429 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.37% or 65,416 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 1.34M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 30,225 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 496,799 shares. 56,148 were accumulated by Navellier And Associate. Kames Public Limited Com invested in 0.76% or 496,140 shares.