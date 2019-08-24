Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 4,608 shares as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 344,662 shares with $23.60M value, up from 340,054 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co. now has $35.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 62,800 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 474,733 shares with $49.33M value, up from 411,933 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 26,232 shares to 24,295 valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 8,022 shares and now owns 274,814 shares. Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $57 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, April 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial accumulated 9,312 shares. 154 are owned by Paragon Cap Llc. Orca Inv Management Limited Com invested in 0.46% or 5,893 shares. Parsec, a North Carolina-based fund reported 310,228 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America owns 1,780 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,043 shares. John G Ullman And Associates reported 574,620 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dearborn, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 416,205 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 40,200 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Ca accumulated 49,895 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 12,060 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -3.17% below currents $115.93 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 51,288 shares to 288,034 valued at $35.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 225,739 shares and now owns 843,137 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 2.83M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 79,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Co holds 0.06% or 269,045 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 708,777 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv has invested 0.52% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Gru Llc holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc reported 122,183 shares. Colonial Trust has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc owns 3,800 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 114,858 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.44% or 73,860 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Co accumulated 0.14% or 3,600 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 9,300 shares stake. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corp New York holds 5,661 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.88% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.