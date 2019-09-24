Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (SNH) SI Increased By 10.73%

Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (NASDAQ:SNH) had an increase of 10.73% in short interest. SNH’s SI was 5.35 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.73% from 4.83 million shares previously. With 3.31M avg volume, 2 days are for Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (NASDAQ:SNH)’s short sellers to cover SNH’s short positions. The SI to Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF’s float is 2.28%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 1.06M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 6,003 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 203,618 shares with $39.29 million value, up from 197,615 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.76. About 577,325 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AON Corp. moving to smaller office space downtown – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.55% above currents $192.76 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 5,900 shares to 153,944 valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 9,870 shares and now owns 216,402 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust , primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals.