Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake; Severn Bancorp Has 2.14 Sentiment

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased their holdings in Severn Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Severn Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.64% below currents $91.67 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 5 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 30,599 shares to 314,382 valued at $112.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 160,919 shares and now owns 754,638 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 6,866 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & accumulated 0.15% or 541,482 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.16% or 47,520 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 938,936 were reported by Cortland Advisers Limited Com. Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 106,265 shares. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 144,917 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 0.44% or 84,385 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt has 1.65% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Washington Corporation holds 3% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 77,557 shares. Smithfield Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.73% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.58M shares. 220,346 were accumulated by Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 4,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 499,362 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 127,930 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.39% invested in the company for 296,082 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.36% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,035 shares.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services and products in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company has market cap of $102.07 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; land loans for the development of residential subdivisions and loans on unimproved lots; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans.