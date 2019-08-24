Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Holding in Intuit (INTU) as Share Price Rose; Trust Investment Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $447,741

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 97.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 176,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 181,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07 million shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 173,526 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 376,442 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. St Germain D J reported 4.16% stake. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 28,566 shares stake. Cap Planning Advisors Lc accumulated 31,894 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Essex Financial holds 62,661 shares. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gru has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wheatland Advsr Inc has 1,845 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 85,640 are owned by Maple Cap Mgmt. Fcg has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc owns 39,184 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,362 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications owns 151,844 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.52% or 415,913 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,619 shares to 232,124 shares, valued at $273.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).