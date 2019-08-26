Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $57.62 Million; Coatue Management Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Increased by $35.33 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 98.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 231,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 235,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $248.38. About 308,397 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 197,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.10M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 5.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J reported 11,591 shares. Franklin Resource owns 3.63M shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 35,973 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foster And Motley accumulated 17,617 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jacobs & Ca holds 1.31% or 30,689 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Cap Management Limited has 2.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Piedmont Inv Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,104 shares. Covington Investment reported 1.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Capital Management stated it has 21,126 shares. 140 are owned by First Interstate Bancshares. King Luther Cap has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 159,166 shares. Montag A And Associate reported 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 106,229 shares to 652,285 shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 42,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 49 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 42,626 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,671 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Utah Retirement reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Choate Advisors has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rampart Management Ltd Liability Com reported 15,778 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd holds 3,534 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 106 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc accumulated 4,278 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,950 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 792,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board holds 191,621 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17 million shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.