Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $476,880; Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position Has Lifted by Madison Investment Holdings Inc

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 332,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 342,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.42M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 147,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 702,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.91 million, up from 554,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 7.06 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 163,051 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 1.10M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 0.15% or 4,420 shares. Capital Invsts owns 3.58M shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Com holds 2,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 151,707 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc accumulated 1% or 97,045 shares. Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.43% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 29,329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs has invested 0.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fayez Sarofim owns 8,225 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 157,220 shares. Winslow accumulated 2.55% or 4.29 million shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And invested in 0.16% or 4,677 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239,132 shares to 205,694 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 48,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,865 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

