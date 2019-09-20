Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Continues to Hold Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Camarda Financial Advisors Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Cut by $431,824 as Share Value Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 17,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 3.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 23,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 881,107 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.75 million, up from 857,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Management Lc has 2,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,330 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tcw Grp Inc Inc invested in 498,715 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 16,921 shares. Sfmg Lc owns 3,300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited invested in 2,069 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,346 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com reported 2,323 shares. Moreover, Cap Investment Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 57,614 shares. Blue Edge Cap invested in 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Reik & Company Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,272 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 98,481 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com reported 28,309 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

