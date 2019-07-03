Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position By $12.73 Million; WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 89.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 65,977 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 139,746 shares with $27.02M value, up from 73,769 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $43.0000 60.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45 New Target: $65 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

It closed at $50.65 lastly. It is up 13.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Financial Reporting Matters; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: SEES MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IN INTERNAL CONTROL; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS – NOT IDENTIFIED ANY ADJUSTMENTS TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO CAUSE REV FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM CO’S PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – CONNECTION WITH MONTES’ APPOINTMENT TO BOARD, BOARD HAS EXPANDED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 107.77 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) on Behalf of WageWorks Shareholders and Encourages WageWorks Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity to Acquire WageWorks Accelerating Market-Wide Transition to HSAs – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Boeing Hits More Turbulence; WageWorks Agrees to a Deal – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Must-See Numbers From HealthEquity’s Monster Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.09% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 10,103 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps holds 0% or 13,823 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 75,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 547,592 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 19,501 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 177,608 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,357 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 1,913 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Landscape Mngmt Limited Com reported 27,315 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 3,769 shares to 136,264 valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 160,919 shares and now owns 754,638 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs reported 3,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.52% or 13.19 million shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc holds 1,973 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Incorporated Ne invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 5,478 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Com owns 1.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,987 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 3,811 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Murphy Capital Inc holds 0.13% or 4,468 shares in its portfolio. Sit holds 95,835 shares. Indiana-based Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.8% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 118,841 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 6,797 shares.