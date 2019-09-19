Ametek New (AME) Stock Price Rose While Roundview Capital Lifted Its Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $2.21 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 55,630 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 16,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 48,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 532,110 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 149,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Check Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Bank owns 5,147 shares. Whitnell And Com invested in 0.09% or 1,826 shares. M&R Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0.1% or 147,370 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 14,622 shares. 62,902 were reported by Allstate. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com New York reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 98,778 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Foundry Ltd Llc owns 135,755 shares. Marco Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 63,095 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 160,620 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 1,313 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.53% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership has 1.59% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 346,619 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,575 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 6,404 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 131,911 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Incorporated has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 16,560 shares. Sei Company accumulated 161,797 shares. Brookfield Asset reported 64,439 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd has invested 0.14% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated invested in 139,980 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Cap Rech Global Invsts has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 30,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 33,000 shares.