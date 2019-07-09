Ametek New (AME) Stock Price Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Holding; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $353.35. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,837 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 77,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.24. About 1.18 million shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc has 54,528 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 43,995 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel stated it has 6,192 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,779 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank stated it has 9,117 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Smith Moore Communication holds 0.8% or 8,814 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Engines Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 5,638 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 117,784 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 536,544 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.81 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,365 shares to 8,740 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 206 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 3,499 shares. Diversified Trust Company stated it has 4,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 20,000 shares. Penn Capital Management has 0.1% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4,035 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 211,332 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 55,869 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,114 shares. Yhb Investment has 2,650 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,811 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 253,274 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Marvin & Palmer Associate has invested 2.83% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ametek (AME) Adds Tod E. Carpenter to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ametek (AME) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMETEK recommends rejection of mini-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.