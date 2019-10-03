Ametek New (AME) Stake Maintained by Roundview Capital Llc; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $355,884 as Share Value Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,783 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 1.45M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 356 shares to 2,223 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,120 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,254 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

