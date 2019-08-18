Ametek New (AME) Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers Llc; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Declined, Timber Hill Increased by $314,400 Its Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Don’t Sell This 10.2%-Yielding BDC Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prospect Capital Receives Investment Grade Issuer Rating From Moody’s Investors Service, Representing Prospect’s Fourth Investment Grade Rating – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Reports December 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,694 shares to 926 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,234 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).